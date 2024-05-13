OSCE chair to visit Azerbaijan
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said he would pay a visit to Azerbaijan.Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Borg affirmed OSCE’s support for the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.
“Malta is transparent and honest as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. We will support Armenia and Azerbaijan so that they can reach a comprehensive and stable peace agreement. We are informed that both countries prefer to resolve issues on a bilateral platform and we support this,” he added.