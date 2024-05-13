OSCE chair to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said he would pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Borg affirmed OSCE’s support for the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.“Malta is transparent and honest as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. We will support Armenia and Azerbaijan so that they can reach a comprehensive and stable peace agreement. We are informed that both countries prefer to resolve issues on a bilateral platform and we support this,” he added.

News.Az