Photos from collapse of school building in Indonesia

Rescuers search for survivors after a building under construction collapsed, at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A building at an Islamic school in Indonesia collapsed onto praying students, injuring dozens and burying more in the rubble.

Rescuers were digging into the unstable debris to find survivors at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the East Java town of Sidoarjo.

News.Az presents a photo gallery curated by AP.

Rescuers pull out a survivor from a collapsed building at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

Rescuers search for survivors after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school, in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A woman is comforted as she weeps while rescue work is underway after a building collapsed at an Islamic boarding school in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

