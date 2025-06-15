Promoting the idea of Azerbaijani identity: Foundation for national unity and sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu



Throughout history, the Azerbaijani people have stood out for their deep attachment to their homeland, unwavering loyalty to the motherland, and profound respect for national and spiritual values.

In this context, Azerbaijani identity — or “Azerbaijaniism” — is not merely a political slogan or a theoretical construct. It is a living philosophy, deeply rooted in the historical memory, daily life, and forward-looking vision of the Azerbaijani nation. This ideology unites a sense of national consciousness, patriotism, cultural pride, and a commitment to the principles of statehood.

In today’s rapidly changing world, where globalization, external ideological pressures, and cultural challenges confront national identities, it has become especially important to promote the concept of Azerbaijani identity across all segments of society. Beginning from early childhood, young generations must be raised with a strong sense of patriotism and equipped with the values of Azerbaijaniism. This is not only an educational or cultural necessity — it is an essential component of building a resilient and independent state. A strong nation is founded on citizens who possess clear thinking, a firm sense of belonging, and readiness to defend their homeland if called upon.

The Azerbaijani people have repeatedly demonstrated their dedication to these ideals. During the Second Karabakh War, the unity, solidarity, and self-sacrifice displayed by the nation vividly revealed the enduring strength of Azerbaijani identity. Citizens of all ages, backgrounds, and social statuses mobilized in defense of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It was a moment that confirmed the vitality of this ideology in the face of historic trials.

Today, it is reassuring to know that the idea of Azerbaijaniism has left a deep imprint on the collective memory of the nation. However, this sense of confidence should not lead to complacency. On the contrary, it must serve as a call to action — to expand our efforts in promoting this ideology across every sphere of society. Azerbaijani identity should not be confined to official statements or ceremonial speeches. It must be lived and experienced — in culture, education, public discourse, the arts, and everyday behavior.

One of the most powerful aspects of Azerbaijaniism is its inclusive character. It belongs to every citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regardless of ethnic origin, language, or religion. This ideology embraces all who call this land home. Azerbaijan’s multicultural society — with its peaceful coexistence of numerous ethnic and religious communities — is a living embodiment of this inclusive spirit. Lezgins, Tats, Talysh, Jews, Russians, Udis, and others all freely practice their cultures and beliefs, actively participating in national development under the umbrella of Azerbaijani identity.

The visionary behind this national ideology is the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. During Azerbaijan’s early years of independence, he identified Azerbaijaniism as one of the pillars of state policy. Under his leadership, the 1995 Constitution formally recognized this ideology, ensuring that it became not only a cultural value but a strategic necessity. At a time when Azerbaijan was rebuilding its independence and institutions, the need for national unity and ideological strength was paramount — and Azerbaijaniism filled that void with purpose and clarity.

In 1991, a landmark decision was made in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to establish December 31 as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. This was not merely the creation of a new holiday — it was a symbolic and practical step toward uniting the Azerbaijani people around the world. It strengthened the sense of national identity among the Azerbaijani diaspora and became a cornerstone in the formation of a global Azerbaijani community committed to the nation’s prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev, continuing the legacy of his father, has repeatedly emphasized that Azerbaijaniism remains one of the ideological foundations of the Azerbaijani state. In his words: “The values that have preserved us as a united people and nation throughout history are of great importance today. In a globalizing world full of challenges, our national values form the backbone of our statehood. Azerbaijaniism is our main ideological pillar.”

One of the core principles of this ideology is the rejection of radical nationalism in favor of a tolerant and inclusive society. Azerbaijaniism calls for the protection of state independence, the development of democratic values, and the creation of an environment based on civic equality. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan experiences no internal conflicts on ethnic or religious grounds. This is the natural result of a society shaped by Azerbaijani identity — a society united by shared national goals, mutual respect, and civic harmony.

The enduring message of Azerbaijaniism is beautifully captured in the famous words of Heydar Aliyev:



“For every person, national identity is a source of pride. I have always been proud — and am still proud — to be Azerbaijani. The main idea of the independent Azerbaijani state is Azerbaijaniism. Every Azerbaijani must feel pride in their identity, and we must preserve and promote our language, culture, spiritual values, and national traditions.”

In conclusion, Azerbaijaniism must become not only a pillar of state policy but also an inseparable part of every citizen’s personal worldview. All layers of society — from families and schools to cultural institutions and the media — must fulfill their responsibility to preserve, strengthen, and pass this ideology on to future generations. Only then can an independent Azerbaijani state, built on strong national unity and civic pride, move confidently toward a brighter and more prosperous future.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az