PSG crush Real Madrid 4-0

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a dominant performance as they defeated Real Madrid 4–0 in a UEFA Champions League group stage match, News.Az reports.

The French side controlled the game from the beginning and shocked the Spanish giants with four unanswered goals. PSG’s attacking players combined well, and their pressure paid off early with a quick goal in the opening minutes.

Throughout the match, PSG continued to press high and create chances. Real Madrid struggled to keep possession and failed to find any rhythm. PSG took advantage of defensive errors and punished Madrid with clinical finishing.

The goals came from multiple players, and the team showed strong teamwork and tactical discipline. Real Madrid, on the other hand, failed to register a shot on target and appeared disorganized throughout the match.

This result puts PSG at the top of their group and gives them a strong start to their Champions League campaign. Real Madrid will now be under pressure to bounce back in their next games.

