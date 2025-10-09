Putin says AZAL plane crash to receive full legal assessment, compensation to be paid

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the AZAL plane crash would receive a full legal assessment and that compensation would be paid to the victims’ families as he opened his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe today.

Putin expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated Russia’s apologies for the tragedy, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He confirmed that Russia is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and stated that compensation would be provided based on the circumstances of the crash.

Putin clarified that two missiles fired by Russia’s air defense system did not directly hit the plane but detonated several meters away.

He also said that Russia would conduct a comprehensive legal review of the actions of all officials involved in the incident.

On December 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 67 people on board. Preliminary findings suggested the aircraft was struck by fragments from a nearby missile explosion, possibly from a Russian air defence system as it approached Grozny. Azerbaijan has blamed Russia for the crash, while Moscow has denied responsibility.