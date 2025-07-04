Russia–Ukraine war: Key developments over the past week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The past week marked one of the most intense phases of the Ukraine–Russia war in recent months, with both sides escalating military operations and tensions deepening on the diplomatic front, News.Az reports.

Russia launched its most massive airstrike campaign since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, while Ukraine struck high-value targets, including a senior Russian naval commander.

Russia Steps Up Air Attacks

On June 29, Russian forces conducted the largest aerial assault since 2022, firing 537 missiles, drones, and guided bombs across Ukrainian territory in a single night. Ukrainian authorities reported civilian casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in Kherson, Odesa, and Samar regions. A Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet was shot down during the attack, killing pilot Lt. Col. Maksym Ustymenko.

Just days earlier, on June 27, Russian airstrikes on Kherson and Samar had already claimed at least six civilian lives, signaling a renewed offensive by Moscow’s forces.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes and Strategic Sabotage

In response, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claimed a successful sabotage operation on a Russian airbase in Crimea, reportedly destroying three helicopters and an air-defense system. Ukrainian drones also struck a Russian drone repair facility in Crimea on June 30 and hit a Russian ammunition depot near Yasynuvata.

Perhaps the most significant blow came on July 3, when Ukrainian forces reportedly killed Major-General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy commander of the Russian Navy, in a strike near Kursk, inside Russia.

Political and Diplomatic Shifts

Amid intensifying hostilities, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree formalizing Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines, citing Russia’s continued use of such weapons in violation of international norms.

Tensions also emerged between Ukraine and the United States. On July 2, Kyiv summoned the U.S. deputy chargé d'affaires after reports surfaced that the Pentagon had paused shipments of key defense systems—including Patriot missiles and GMLRS—pending an internal capability review. Ukrainian officials warned that any disruption in weapons deliveries could have serious consequences on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, a phone call between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin reportedly ended without agreement. The Kremlin rebuffed Trump’s suggestion for rapid peace negotiations, insisting that Russia would not compromise on what it describes as the “root causes” of the conflict.

Russia Claims Gains

On the ground, Russian forces reportedly advanced nearly 72 square miles across the front lines over the past week. Moscow also claimed full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, part of the territory it illegally annexed in 2022.

Outlook

With battlefield intensity reaching new heights and diplomatic paths narrowing, both Ukraine and Russia appear to be preparing for a prolonged summer of conflict. Kyiv continues to call on Western partners to maintain steady military support, while Moscow pushes forward with its territorial ambitions and propaganda efforts.

