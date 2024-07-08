Selcuk Colakoglu: Erdogan's efforts to normalize relations with Assad spark concerns among Syrian rebels - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recent video interview with News.Az, Selcuk Colakoglu, the founding director of the Turkish Centre for Asia Pacific Studies, shed light on the ongoing complexities within Syria since the outbreak of the Civil War.

Colakoglu emphasized that Syria has become increasingly decentralized, with multiple foreign forces deeply involved in the conflict. "Russia and Iran have actively supported the Assad regime in Damascus," he noted. In contrast, the United States has backed Kurdish forces, mainly the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Northeast Syria. Turkey, on the other hand, has been a staunch supporter of former Free Syrian Army elements in Northern Syria, particularly in regions like Afrin, Azez, Tal Abyad, and Ras al-Ayn.As a result, Colakoglu highlighted, different regions of Syria are controlled by various groups and countries, making it impossible to view Syria as a unified nation since the Civil War began."Initially, Turkey supported the Syrian opposition, namely the Free Syrian Army and the Syrian National Front," Colakoglu explained. However, these groups have undergone significant changes and have lost control over many parts of Syria, being pushed into pockets in Northern Syria, including Idlib and Turkish-controlled areas of Afrin, Azez, Tal Abyad, and Ras al-Ayn. These groups continue to receive financial and military support from Turkey, maintaining relatively good relations with the Turkish government.Recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled a shift towards normalizing relations with Syria, specifically with the Assad government, mirroring the friendly relations that existed before 2011. This change has sparked discontent among some elements of the Syrian resistance forces in Turkish-controlled areas. Nevertheless, Colakoglu pointed out that Turkey has managed to keep these reactions under control."The normalization process between Turkey and Syria will not be easy," Colakoglu warned. The Civil War has devastated many institutions, and the Syrian opposition fears abandonment by Turkey in favor of re-establishing relations with Syria. Therefore, Colakoglu stressed, the Turkish government needs to reassure these Syrian resistance groups that Ankara will not forsake them for the sake of normalization with Syria.

News.Az