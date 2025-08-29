'Star Wars: Starfighter' debuts first set photo featuring Ryan Gosling

(L to R) Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on set for Star Wars: Starfighter. Shot by Ed Miller.

Lucasfilm has unveiled the first official set photo from its upcoming Star Wars film, Starfighter.

The black-and-white image shows lead actor Ryan Gosling alongside co-star Flynn Gray, seemingly relaxing on a landspeeder, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Production on the highly anticipated movie has just begun, so details remain scarce, but fans are already buzzing over this early glimpse of the cast in action.

It's directed by Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy, and will be out in 2027.

In other news, Crystal Dynamics has let go of an unknown number of workers following the cancelation of Perfect Dark.

The game was in development hell for years, but showed signs of life last year with a new gameplay video, until Microsoft ultimately decided to pull the plug. And finally, PlayStation Plus is getting an Xbox game, with Psychonauts 2 leading the pack of new games coming to the service. The game was developed by Microsoft-owned Doublefine Studios.

News.Az