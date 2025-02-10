+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

The clash between the new White House administration and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has become a major media sensation and one of the hottest topics in global discourse. Donald Trump has taken firm control over USAID—an organization founded by John F. Kennedy in 1961 that has long been regarded as a pillar of America’s soft power and a crucial tool for advancing U.S. interests worldwide.

Why didn’t Trump dismantle USAID during his first term? The international landscape may have been different at the time. Moreover, observers believe that the driving force behind this crackdown is none other than Elon Musk, who was recently appointed head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The key figures implicated in the unfolding corruption scandals, unsurprisingly, belong to the Democratic camp.

Since February 3, USAID’s operations have effectively been suspended, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been appointed as the agency’s interim head. The investigation is ongoing, with new revelations emerging daily about the agency that once held the strings of global influence in Washington’s hands. Trump has been outspoken about the matter.

“This is all a scam when you look at USAID. Very little of its funding is actually spent on good causes. Every budget line I examine is either corruption or something ridiculous,” the American leader stated in response to journalists’ questions during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House.

Many high-ranking American officials view the decisions regarding USAID as “shocking and irresponsible.” To some extent, this assessment holds merit. On Friday, it was revealed that the White House plans to lay off 97% of USAID’s global workforce—over 10,000 employees—leaving only 294 staff members.

Another “shocking” decision by Donald Trump was his move to cut off funding for the media. According to reports, the president has instructed the General Services Administration (GSA), which handles government procurement, to terminate all contracts with media outlets—without exception. Among those affected are major news organizations such as Politico, BBC, E&E (a Politico subsidiary), and Bloomberg. The U.S. government has also ceased funding for The New York Times and Associated Press.

These measures were implemented after DOGE chief Elon Musk uncovered that government agencies had spent millions of dollars on Politico Pro subscriptions. It is unclear whether Trump, a seasoned businessman and politician, was previously aware of the extent to which government agencies were financing media outlets. However, it appears that Musk’s social media posts served as a revelation for him.

“It looks like billions of dollars were stolen from USAID and other agencies, with much of the money funneled into fake media as ‘bribes’ for publishing news favorable to the Democrats,” Musk wrote on his Truth Social account, calling the situation “the biggest scandal in history.” Previously, Musk had referred to USAID as a “nest of radical Marxists who hate America.”

Investigations have revealed that USAID was not only funding media within the United States but also abroad. In total, 707 media outlets, 6,200 journalists, and 279 NGOs engaged in journalism worldwide received financial support from USAID.

These revelations are truly sensational, considering that USAID has long been the face of American foreign policy. It is hard to believe that billions of dollars were distributed globally without the White House’s knowledge. In 2023, USAID allocated $42.4 billion for various programs in 160 countries, with plans to spend another $35.4 billion in 2024. The largest recipients of USAID funding included Ukraine ($6.35 billion), Israel ($4.1 billion), Jordan ($1.3 billion), Ethiopia ($1.2 billion), Afghanistan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Cutting off these financial injections will undoubtedly create problems for these and other nations that have long relied on USAID grants as a lifeline.

The investigation into USAID’s activities has brought numerous disturbing facts to light. For instance, in Afghanistan, the agency was found to have actively contributed to the growth of the drug trade by directly funding heroin production. In Ukraine, it spent $5 billion to support the Maidan protests and facilitate a coup. A total of $27 million was allegedly handed over to a group of prosecutors funded by George Soros' foundation in exchange for certain favors. And the list goes on. The case against USAID is shaping up to be massive—a battle for billions is underway.

USAID is not taking Trump’s actions lightly and has been making counterattacks, albeit discreetly. According to The Financial Times, citing an unnamed agency employee, the president’s decision to shut down USAID will lead to catastrophic consequences. For Trump himself, the fallout could be worse than the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“This is Trump’s Afghanistan... It will be worse than Afghanistan because we are not only leaving without warning, but Elon Musk is publicly calling USAID a bunch of criminals, and this narrative fits perfectly with what many governments in the countries where we operate have been saying,” The Financial Times quoted agency employees as saying.

By “many governments,” USAID likely refers to countries where the agency was never welcomed—or where American “humanitarians” were caught red-handed and asked to leave. Notably, Azerbaijan recently formally notified Washington that it no longer requires USAID’s services. Last year, Baku refused to sign a new cooperation agreement, although tensions between the country and the agency have existed for years.

Historically, when governments expressed dissatisfaction with USAID’s activities, the agency would retaliate against them. There has never been a case where USAID simply packed up and left a country quietly after being asked to do so.

Now, USAID is warning Trump of impending catastrophe and failure. The battle is far from over. Let’s see who prevails.

