US notified of suspension of USAID activities in Azerbaijan

A notification has been officially sent to the US side stating that USAID has no legal basis for its activities in the country and that it should cease its activities, said Aykhan Hajizada, says the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

Note that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili that de jure, from June 1, 2024, there is no legal basis for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to operate in Azerbaijan: "There is no basis for USAID's representation in Azerbaijan either. It is time to completely stop their (USAID) activities."

Recall that after Donald Trump was elected US President, decisions were made to limit the activities of a large donor organization called the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It is reported that the agency's website has already stopped operating, and signs with its name have been removed from the headquarters building in downtown Washington. The agency's account on "X" has also been canceled. In addition, President Donald Trump, who has criticized USAID's activities, plans to merge it with the State Department and reduce its staff, which he will announce in the coming days.

News.Az