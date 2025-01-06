Turkey after Assad: Can Ankara bolster its influence in the region? - VIDEO

Facing strategic challenges: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands before a picture of the founder and first president of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, at Ankara Esenboga Airport on Dec. 12, 2024. (AFP/Pool/Andrew Caballero-Rey

In a video interview for News.Az, Professor Gerald M. Steinberg, a political science expert from Bar-Ilan University, discusses geopolitical shifts in the Middle East and the emerging strategies of Israel and Türkiye.

He highlights the importance of strengthening ties between Israel and Azerbaijan in the face of shared threats such as Iranian aggression and regional instability.Steinberg analyzes the regional dynamics following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria, pointing to Iran's weakened influence and new opportunities for cooperation between Türkiye and Israel. He suggests that despite historical challenges, Ankara and Jerusalem have the potential to deepen their strategic partnership.The expert emphasizes Türkiye's pivotal role as a key player in the Middle East and its strategic significance for both the region and NATO. He notes that the future of Türkiye-Israel relations will depend on mutual interests, particularly in countering Iran and stabilizing Syria.

News.Az