UEFA Champions League: Qarabag lost but advanced to the play-offs

Qarabag played its last match in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League today, News.Az reports.

The team led by Gurban Gurbanov faced Liverpool on the road.

The match started at 00:00 and ended with a 6:0 victory for the opponent.

With this result, our representative finished the league stage in 22nd place with 10 points and qualified for the play-off stage of the tournament for the first time in the country's history.

The first half of the match between Liverpool and Qarabag, held within the framework of the eighth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, has ended, News.Az reports.

The home team went into the break with a 2:0 advantage in the match held at Anfield Stadium.

Slovakian FIFA referee Ivan Krujljak is refereeing the match.

