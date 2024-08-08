Ukraine seeks an alternative to Gazprom in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli



Naftogaz Ukraine is considering negotiations with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) regarding gas transit. This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov. The company is not negotiating the extension of the gas transit contract with the Russian company Gazprom, whose contract expires on December 31, 2024.

Azerbaijan is a major producer of natural gas, and potential cooperation with SOCAR appears beneficial for both sides. Ukraine aims to diversify its energy sources and reduce its dependence on Russian gas, which is crucial given the current geopolitical situation. Negotiations with SOCAR open new prospects for Ukraine, including access to new gas sources and strengthening its position in the European energy market.Cooperation with Azerbaijan could provide Ukraine with access to new gas sources, reducing its dependence on Russian gas. The ability to store gas in Ukrainian storage facilities would enhance Ukraine's energy security and ensure stable supplies to Europe. Partnership with Azerbaijan, which holds strategic importance on the global energy map, could bolster Ukraine's international standing.However, the ongoing conflict with Russia and the unstable economic situation within the country could complicate negotiations. Current financial and managerial difficulties within Naftogaz may require significant resources and efforts for successful partnership. The question of SOCAR's willingness to store gas in Ukraine remains open and requires detailed consideration. The official position of Azerbaijan on this issue remains unknown to the public.Ukraine does not rule out the possibility of continuing gas transit with the involvement of European companies. Such an approach could be driven by both political and economic considerations. It is important to note that Ukrainian authorities have stated their reluctance to extend the contract with Gazprom but remain open to the possibility of continuing transit with the participation of EU companies. This could promote Ukraine's integration into the European energy space and reduce its dependence on Russian gas.Partnership with SOCAR could open a new chapter in the history of Ukraine's energy sector. However, only time will tell whether this cooperation will indeed be beneficial and sustainable. It is necessary to consider all aspects and potential risks associated with such a step. At this point, Naftogaz Ukraine stands at a crossroads, and each decision will have significant consequences for the country and its energy security.

News.Az