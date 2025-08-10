US permanent representative to NATO: Russia and Ukraine discuss territory swap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ahead of the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, representatives of technical groups are discussing the possibility of exchanging territories to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated in an interview with CNN, News.Az reports.

"The technical teams are negotiating. And that's good news because they're going to decide whether there's going to be a land swap and what land can be swapped," he said. Whitaker noted that to resolve the conflict, "both sides have to agree to end the war."

The Permanent Representative also touched upon the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, emphasizing that the decision on this is not made by Russia.

"As for whether NATO membership is on the table or not, it is not Russia that ultimately decides. The 32 NATO members are the deciding factors," the US envoy said.

He added that all members of the alliance must unanimously support Ukraine's entry. In the event of such a development, the republic's path to the bloc will consist of many stages.

News.Az