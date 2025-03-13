U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah: Key outcomes and implications - COMMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Jeddah have emerged as one of the most significant diplomatic events in recent days. The discussions covered crucial topics such as a potential ceasefire, arms supplies, and cooperation with Europe. Both parties explored the conditions for halting hostilities and potential steps Washington might take to convey these proposals to Moscow.

What are the key takeaways from these talks? What commitments did the U.S. and Ukraine make? How does Kyiv define the terms of a ceasefire, and to what extent do they align with the broader Western position? Additionally, the recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions were discussed—what impact could they have on the negotiation process, and what conclusions has the Kremlin drawn?

Source: TASS

addressed these and other questions in an interview with Russian political analyst Darya Grevtsova, who provided a detailed breakdown of the Jeddah talks and potential scenarios for future developments.

According to Grevtsova, the primary outcome of the negotiations is that Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire—something it had previously been unwilling to do.

"In exchange, the U.S. will resume arms supplies to Kyiv and intelligence-sharing. However, Ukraine's commitment to the ceasefire was also a crucial element of the agreement. Importantly, Kyiv did not set any specific conditions for halting hostilities. Its only demand was that arms deliveries continue without interruption and at the same scale as before. This became Ukraine’s main condition. Additionally, the Ukrainian side likely requested that representatives from European countries participate in the negotiations," Grevtsova noted.

As for Russia, it remains unclear how it will respond to the ceasefire proposal, she said.

"Most likely, U.S. representatives will either travel to the Kremlin or relay the details of the Jeddah meeting to President Putin. Putin will review the proposal, after which a conversation between him and Trump is likely to take place. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether Moscow agrees to the proposed conditions. However, it is likely that the American side will also expect reciprocal steps from Russia before formally finalizing the ceasefire agreement.

Regarding the drone attacks on Russian regions, they will not have a significant impact on the negotiation process, as hostilities are ongoing and strikes can be carried out from different sides. Moscow is prepared for this. Russian leadership has concluded that the air defense systems functioned effectively, as the drones failed to hit key targets and the number of casualties was minimal. This is seen as a positive result of Russia’s air defense operations," Grevtsova stated.

