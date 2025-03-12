World community reacts to US-endorsed Ukraine ceasefire initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany welcomes a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan in Ukraine.

“It is “an important and correct step towards a just peace for Ukraine … Now it’s up to [Russia’s President Vladimir] Putin,” Scholz stated, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

China expressed hope for sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“China hopes all parties, through dialogue and negotiation, will find a sustainable and lasting peace plan that considers one another’s concerns,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

In turn, France‘s President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged the progress made in Jeddah. He reiterated France’s dedication to achieving a solid and lasting peace, backed by “robust security guarantees for Ukraine”.

European Council President Antonio Costa hailed the ceasefire proposal as “a positive development that can be a step towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine”. He emphasized that “the EU is ready to play its full part, together with its partners, in the upcoming peace negotiations”.

According to media reports, Ukraine has accepted the US-proposed temporary ceasefire.

However, officials from the Kremlin have been very quiet so far.

Everybody around the world is waiting for reactions and a possible response from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, but that is unlikely to happen until he has consultation and discussions with US officials.

News.Az