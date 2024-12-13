VIDEO: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks: Can the region overcome internal and external challenges?

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview conducted by journalist Kerim Sultanov, an American expert Eugene Chausovsky discusses key international issues.

The expert highlights the complexity of resolving the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that while ending the war in the short term is unlikely, diplomatic efforts under new U.S. leadership may bring progress.The interview also addresses the future of Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The expert notes that the country remains in a state of uncertainty, with its trajectory dependent on internal changes and the influence of external players like Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Israel.Additionally, the potential for alliances in the Middle East is explored. The expert analyzes claims of possible covert ties between Syria and Israel against Iran, describing such interactions as tactical rather than a formal alliance.Finally, the expert comments on the protests in Georgia and their impact on the country's political stability, as well as the obstacles to a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of international cooperation and regional stability.

News.Az