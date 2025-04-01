VIDEO: Azerbaijan shaken by shocking demolition as developer defies court, endangers lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



A recent scandal in Baku has drawn widespread public anger and raised urgent questions about the rule of law and property rights in Azerbaijan. At the center of the controversy is Melissa Group, a major construction company, whose employees began demolishing an apartment building in Baku’s Yasamal district—while residents were still inside.

The incident, which occurred on March 27, was captured in chilling footage shared on social media. In the video, an excavator's bucket crashes into the building’s wall as stunned residents look on. The demolition was carried out despite a standing court order prohibiting any action without the consent of the homeowners. Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture later confirmed the demolition was both unauthorized and illegal.

The backlash was swift. Authorities halted the work, and the operator of the excavator was detained. More significantly, Galib Mammadov, the owner of Melissa Group, was arrested and charged under Article 186.2.2 of the Criminal Code, which covers the deliberate destruction of property in a manner that endangers the public or leads to severe consequences. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to seven years. A court has ordered that Mammadov be held in pre-trial detention for one month, denying his request for house arrest.

While the arrest of a high-profile businessman is rare in Azerbaijan’s construction sector—often perceived as untouchable—many remain skeptical. For years, urban redevelopment in Baku has been marked by forced evictions, opaque compensation schemes, and legal gray areas. In numerous cases, homeowners have alleged coercion, intimidation, and unfair compensation. Yet until now, accountability has been virtually nonexistent.

Mammadov, who also owns the sole official dealerships for General Motors, Chevrolet, and Cadillac in Azerbaijan, as well as multiple construction firms, is no stranger to influence. Many believe that without the viral video, the case would have been quietly buried, much like countless others.

This time, however, the evidence is hard to ignore. The demolition violated not only a court ruling but also Azerbaijan’s Constitution, which guarantees the protection of private property. The State Committee has said it will refer the matter to law enforcement for further investigation.

The case has sparked hope among citizens in similar situations—especially in districts like Kubinka, where residents are currently resisting pressure from another construction firm, RR Construction. There, too, reports have surfaced of aggressive tactics and restricted movement, as the company seeks to clear land for redevelopment.

Habib Gadjiev, the owner of the demolished apartment building

In such disputes, developers often claim that residents are demanding “unreasonable” compensation. But the law is clear: neither party has the right to unilaterally set the price. Compensation must be fair and mutually agreed upon. In this case, Melissa Group representatives claim they offered 651,000 manats to homeowner Habib Gadjiev, but say he demanded 2 million. The Gadjiev family has called this claim false, saying they were only offered 173,000 manats and were never given the opportunity to negotiate properly.

Meanwhile, other homeowners in the Alatava-1 neighborhood have come forward, saying they too were pressured by Melissa Group, though their experiences went largely unnoticed. The difference now is the visibility and scale of public reaction. Social media amplified the incident, prompting officials to respond.

Still, many observers fear the case may eventually be downplayed or redirected. It wouldn’t be the first time accountability has been sacrificed to protect powerful interests. The narrative could shift, blaming the excavator operator as a rogue actor. The risk is not just a miscarriage of justice—but the reinforcement of impunity.

At its core, the scandal exposes a deeper crisis of trust between citizens and developers—and, by extension, the state. Developers often imply that demolitions are government-backed, leaving homeowners feeling abandoned and powerless. Unless the government establishes clear, enforceable rules around property rights and fair compensation, public confidence will continue to erode.

The demolished apartment building

Baku’s modernization is a legitimate national priority. The city deserves green spaces and modern housing. But urban development cannot come at the cost of human dignity, legal rights, or social stability. A truly modern city must also be just.

What happens next in the Melissa Group case will send a strong signal—not only to developers, but also to every resident facing similar threats. A fair and transparent trial could mark a turning point in how Azerbaijan handles such disputes. Anything less risks perpetuating a system where the powerful operate above the law—and the rest are left to fend for themselves.

As one resident put it, “We’re not against progress. But we don’t want our homes destroyed like garbage, while we’re still inside.”Because in the end, no one takes their millions to the grave—but the tears and sorrow of those they wronged linger on the soul like a heavy weight, dragging it into far less pleasant places.

News.Az