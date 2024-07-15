VIDEO: New opportunities for Belarus and Azerbaijan in the SCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian expert Alexey Avdonin stated in a video that Belarus, already a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will develop relations with Azerbaijan.

According to him, Belarus will support Azerbaijan's initiatives as an SCO partner in every possible way to further its membership in this organization. This is important for our two countries and opens up great prospects for building economic, trade, and investment ties, which will further deepen relations between our countries.Currently, trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are experiencing a period of intensive development. In the first four months of this year, trade turnover increased by 130%, exceeding 20%. This indicates significant shifts in the economic and trade spheres following the meetings of our heads of state and government delegations. The prospects are even greater, and trade turnover should increase several times over. Currently, it amounts to about one billion dollars, providing opportunities for further growth and prospects.There are 108 Belarusian enterprises registered in Azerbaijan, of which 74 are actively operating. One of the promising areas is mechanical engineering, agricultural mechanization, work in the field of food security, and agricultural product processing. The medical sector is also an important component for further joint development.Belarus and Azerbaijan have strong achievements in the fields of mechanical engineering, electric vehicles, radio technology, and telecommunications equipment. Technologies for processing oil and chemical products are highly demanded in the automotive industry. Joint projects in science and technology will enable the creation of products that can be exported not only to the domestic markets of Belarus and Azerbaijan but also to SCO countries, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

