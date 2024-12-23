Will Russia's withdrawal from Syria lead to a new round of Israeli-Iranian confrontation? - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video interview, Tamar Hermann, Israeli professor of political science at the Open University and a Senior Fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, discusses the growing ties between Israel and Azerbaijan and their significance in the region.

She highlights areas of potential cooperation, including high-tech, healthcare, and tourism, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and mutual learning. Hermann also delves into the geopolitical complexities involving Russia, Syria, and Ukraine, providing her perspective on how these developments influence the Middle East.Additionally, she addresses the evolving public sentiment in Israel regarding security and conflict, particularly in light of recent events. Finally, Hermann shares her thoughts on the prospects for peace and the potential future of relations between Israel and Iran

News.Az