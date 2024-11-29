«Without normal relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia has no future»— Polish expert on Duda’s visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Armenia on November 25. Duda visited Armenia's regions bordering Azerbaijan. He met with the Polish delegation of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) operating in the region. On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Polish Chargé d'Affaires Michal Greczylo to express its protest against a recent visit by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border region.



During the meeting on Thursday, Azerbaijan raised a protest against the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border region, near the village of Kerki, which remains under Armenian occupation. The protest noted that the president participated in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda alongside the European Union Mission to Armenia, despite prior warnings from the Azerbaijani side. It was emphasized that, contrary to its stated goal of contributing to regional stability and building confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission has often been used as a tool for anti-Azerbaijani propaganda.



The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry highlighted that such actions contradict Azerbaijani-Polish relations and urged Poland to refrain from steps that negatively affect Azerbaijan's legitimate security interests.



Considering the relevance of the issue, News.Az interviewed Polish political analyst Jakub Koreiba, an expert at the Institute of Eurasian Studies in Poland.

– The primary goal of Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to Armenia is to encourage the country to sign a peace treaty and embrace peaceful relations with Azerbaijan. Without normal relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia has no future. Azerbaijan remains the main partner in the South Caucasus. However, there is also recognition that engaging with Armenia is necessary to make it an efficient, negotiable, and constructive partner.President Duda aims to convince Armenia to become such a partner. The EU civilian-military mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is officially intended to prevent conflict and escalation. However, its current composition, undefined mandate, and actions sometimes appear confrontational, even provocative, towards Azerbaijan.President Duda's visit to Armenia, particularly his presence near the demarcation line, should not be seen as a deliberate provocation. The president understands that peace in the region requires Armenia's active participation. Without Armenia becoming a partner capable of reaching agreements, the region risks remaining in chaos, creating opportunities for external forces to intervene.Poland is interested in regional peace and development. The South Caucasus should serve as a bridge between East and West, not as a conflict zone. President Duda's intentions are definitely not anti-Azerbaijani. There are no anti-Azerbaijani sentiments in Polish society or among its politicians.If President Duda's visit has been portrayed as anti-Azerbaijani, this is likely due to provocative actions by Armenians or the Armenian lobby, seeking to use external actors for their interests in inciting conflicts. President Duda is a friend of Azerbaijan, and his visit aimed to help Armenia understand that peace and good relations with Azerbaijan offer new opportunities for prosperity.– The mission is officially intended to contribute to regional stability by preventing conflicts and escalation. However, it has not fulfilled this purpose effectively. This is why President Duda is trying to better understand the situation and encourage Armenian authorities to adopt a more constructive approach.– The US is naturally interested in distancing Armenia from Russia. From the US perspective, the Armenian-Russian alliance has brought no benefits to the region, Armenia, or the broader international community. Russia has used Armenia as a tool for its policies, which have not contributed to peace, stability, or development in the region.– It is difficult to define Armenian-Polish relations as full-fledged cooperation since they remain at a minimal level. Armenia is far less important to Poland than Azerbaijan or Georgia. This is precisely why President Duda is working with Armenia—to encourage it to support regional initiatives led by Azerbaijan and Georgia rather than oppose them.Poland’s interest lies in ensuring that Armenia evolves into a stable and cooperative neighbor for Azerbaijan and becomes a constructive part of the regional order, rather than a disruptive element.@Merak Borawski|KPRP– The EU mission’s presence on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border should primarily aim at resolving regional issues. While geopolitical dynamics, including the West's efforts to reduce Russia's influence, play a role, the primary concern should be maintaining peace and preventing the South Caucasus from becoming a source of war and conflict.

