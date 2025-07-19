1 dead, 3 injured in Russian drone strike on Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least one person was killed and three others were injured after a Russian drone attack ignited a fire in a residential building in Odesa overnight on July 19, local officials reported.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the city came under a “massive attack” from Russian strike drones. “Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure,” Kiper wrote on Telegram around 1:01 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The State Emergency Service reported that the fire broke out between the sixth and ninth floors of a nine-story residential building. Firefighters and volunteers managed to extinguish the blaze after rescuing five residents from burning apartments. One of the rescued women later died from her injuries.

Emergency crews are still clearing debris, and casualty figures remain preliminary. “All authorized services have started working on eliminating the consequences of the attack. Information regarding casualties is being clarified,” Kiper said.

Temporary shelters and relief operations have been organized at a local daycare center, where an operational headquarters has been set up, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov confirmed. “Emergency services, the district administration, and Red Cross volunteers continue to work,” he said.

The attack comes amid a surge in Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. On July 18, Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured 25 more across Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

