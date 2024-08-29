1 killed, 10 injured due to gas leak at IRGC facility in Iran

A gas leak at a facility belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran’s central province of Isfahan killed one and injured 10 others, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The incident occurred at an IRGC “workshop.” No further details were provided.Isfahan is home to sensitive military sites, including drone and ballistic missile factories.

News.Az