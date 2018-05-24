100th anniversary of ADR celebrated in Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 100th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was celebrated in Chile.

An official reception was organized by the Diplomatic Mission of Azerbaijan in Chile on the 100th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in Santiago.

Chilean government officials, parliamentarians, diplomatic corps accredited in the country, academicians, business circles, mass media and Chilean community attended the reception.

Ambassador Rashad Aslanov spoke about the historical significance of 28 May for Azerbaijan. He noted that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was established in 1918 and celebrated its 100th jubilee this year, is the first democratic republic in the Muslim East and stressed its important work carried in the shortest time. The problems facing Azerbaijan after the restoration of independence in 1991, the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, as a result of which more than 20% of Azerbaijan's territory were occupied, were brought to the attention of the participants. It was noted that thanks to the decisive and wise leadership of prominent statesman, great leader Heydar Aliyev, the foundations of sustainable development strategy of Azerbaijan's sovereignty were laid. The ambassador further spoke about the achievements of Azerbaijan, its development strategy, the geopolitical importance of Azerbaijan and regional processes, as well as the role of the country in European energy security, the steps taken to further strengthen the statehood, the international events organized in the country. It was also noted that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, bids for hosting the World Expo-2025. The participants of about the importance of holding this prestigious event in our country.

Aslanov noted that Azerbaijan is a multicultural country and that people of different religions and different cultures live in peace in Azerbaijan and have strong traditions of tolerance. Touching upon Azerbaijan-Chile relations, he spoke about the cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and the work done to develop these relations.

During the event, a video about Azerbaijan was also shown.

