10th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition to be held in November

The 10th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition - Caspian Ecology 2019 will be held at Baku Expo Center from November 13-15, AzerTag reports.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and IDEA Public Union (International Dialogue for Environmental Action). The Golden Sponsor of the exhibition is Matanat A. Holcim Azerbaijan is also one of the sponsors of the exhibition. The exhibition is organized by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO).

Caspian Ecology 2019 is the only event for ecology and environmental protection in the country and the Caucasus region. This year the anniversary exhibition will bring together representatives of more than 30 companies from countries such as Azerbaijan, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. It is noteworthy that 20% of the total number of exhibitors are foreigners, many of whom are participating in the exhibition for the first time. The total number of exhibition newcomers is 17%.

The exhibition will once again draw the attention of the public and relevant organizations to environmental issues, optimizing the use of natural resources and the recycling of materials. Participants of Caspian Ecology - leading figures in the industry - will demonstrate the latest achievements and innovations of the industry to the professional audience of the exhibition over 3 days. Companies will present products and services in sectors such as equipment for waste disposal and processing, water treatment and recycling systems, paper and cardboard production and much more.

Traditionally, the stand of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan will present innovative environmental projects in the field of environmental protection, developed with the support of the ministry over the past year. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as companies and structures such as Azersu, Azergold, BP, GIZ, SOCAR POLYMER, Tamiz Shahar JSC, newcomer SOCAR Foster Wheeler Engineering LLC, and many others, are participating in the exhibition for the first time.

For the first time within the framework of the exhibition, an “Eco-Social responsibility of enterprises” session will be organized. During this session, representatives of large companies will talk about their eco-policies and share their experiences.

Thus, Caspian Ecology is an important strategic hub, creating the opportunity to meet with leading industry players and government agencies on one site. The exhibition also contributes to the expansion of business contacts, the search for new partners, the exchange of experience and cooperation in the field of environmental protection

All detailed information about the exhibition and an electronic invitation ticket to the exhibition is available on the website www.caspianecology.az.

