10th Global Baku Forum on “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” kicks off

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” has today kicked off, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening of the Forum.

First a family photo was taken.

Opening the 10th Global Baku Forum, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin gave the floor to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Other speakers at the event included President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos and Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima.

A video address by Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was screened. Letters of President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak were read out.

Then, former President of Latvia, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga addressed the event.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center has become an important international center exploring solutions to global problems and informing the world community about them. As a result of this, the interest in the events organized by the Center is increasing year by year.

This time, the Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes” has been attended by representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations. In particular, four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries, and a total of 360 representatives from 61 countries are participating in the Forum.

The Forum, which will last until March 11, will look at factors posing a threat to the new world order, including the issue of security and prospects for peace, the establishment of stability in a divided world, its impact on global peace, ways of solving the challenges ahead, conflicts that shake the world, and threats. The topics also include climate safety, food safety and nuclear safety, as well as work to be done in the post-pandemic period. Measures to prevent migration as a symptom of global poverty, inequality, climate crisis and conflicts will also be on the agenda. Participants will share their ideas about the future of Europe, explore the source of populism and extremism, and determine ways to effectively fight it.

News.Az