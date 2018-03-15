12 missiles found in Aghstafa district

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) about the discovery of shells in the Saloglu settlement of Agstafa district.

The agency sent a mobile operational team to the area, according to defence.az.

A house and a yard were inspected. As a result, 12 missiles (8 122mm 9M22U missiles and 4 200 mm MD-20F missiles) were found and transported away to be demined.

News.Az



News.Az