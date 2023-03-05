12 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move freely through Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.az reports.

The eco-activists did not hamper the passage of 12 supply and a passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as in opposite direction to pass through the protest area.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az