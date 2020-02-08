126 year-old woman to cast her vote in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mazahir Panahov, the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, announced the age of the oldest voter on the eve of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) elections, Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports.

"Her name is Samargand Allahverdiyeva, born in 1894, living in the Barda region of Azerbaijan. The 126-year-old woman has witnessed three centuries. And the oldest man to vote is 108-year-old Shahverdi Akhmedov, he is an internally displaced person from the Lachin region of the country," Panakhov said.

News.Az

