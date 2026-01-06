13 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis, deported from Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has deported 13 foreign nationals, including citizens of Azerbaijan, following special immigration operations, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the Migration Department carried out coordinated checks with relevant agencies, leading to the removal of citizens from six countries: Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Cuba, Turkiye, and Thailand, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Under Georgian law, those deported are banned from re-entering the country.

Official statistics show that 1,311 foreign nationals were deported from Georgia over the course of 2025.

News.Az