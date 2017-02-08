134 people killed, 473 injured in emergency situations in Azerbaijan last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has publicized the statistics of the emergency situations reported in the country in 2016.

Last year, 68 explosions hit the country, which is a 10 percent increase or 6 accidents more compared to 2015. The explosion killed 12 people and injured 88 others, the ministry told APA.



The ministry has sent firefighting teams 11,853 times to tackle the fires upon the requests made during the reporting period. The fires killed 54 people and left 146 injured. The fatalities are 16 percent or 10 people fewer compared to the past period and the injured are 14 percent or 24 people fewer in comparison.



In 2016, a total of 12,110 natural and anthropogenic accidents have occurred in the country – 11 percent of 1,568 accidents fewer as compared to the last year. 68 people were killed and 239 others injured in the natural and anthropogenic accidents. The ministry’s rescuers saved the lives of 71 people and evacuated 1992 others.

News.Az

News.Az