13th Maghreb Sumud Flotilla ship departs Tunisia for Gaza

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla announced on Wednesday that the 13th of its 23 ships has set sail from Tunisia toward the Gaza Strip, joining the Global Sumud Flotilla in its effort to challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade of the enclave.

The ship departed from Gammarth port, north of the Tunisian capital, as dozens of Tunisians gathered to mark the departure, chanting slogans such as “Gaza, symbol of dignity”.

According to flotilla members, 12 other ships had already sailed from Tunisia, with another preparing to depart later in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, six vessels carrying 26 Greeks and 20 international activists departed from Syros, Greece, and are set to join the solidarity fleet. The flotilla plans to gather near Malta before sailing together toward Gaza.

The convoy, the largest of its kind, aims to deliver humanitarian aid amid severe famine and worsening living conditions in Gaza. Since October 2023, over 65,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed amid Israeli bombardments, leaving the enclave uninhabitable and contributing to widespread starvation and disease.

News.Az