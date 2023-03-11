Yandex metrika counter

14 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.az reports.

Conditions have been created for the next 11 supply vehicles and 3 passenger cars belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.


