14 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance
- 11 Mar 2023 02:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182729
- Azerbaijan
Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.az reports.
Conditions have been created for the next 11 supply vehicles and 3 passenger cars belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.