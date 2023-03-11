14 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.az reports.

Conditions have been created for the next 11 supply vehicles and 3 passenger cars belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

News.Az