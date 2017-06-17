14th International Conference of Ombudsmen adopts Baku Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th International Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "The fundamental principles of Sustainable Development Goals: legal equality, national priorities and cooperation" has wrapped up with the adoption of Baku Declaration.

The document emphasizes support for promotion and implementation of sustainable development strategies, and notes the importance of coordinating activities to ensure human rights, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Elmira Suleymanova highlighted what the Azerbaijani government is doing to ensure human rights and freedoms.

Head of the Ombudsman Office Aydin Safikhanli drew the audience`s attention to the Ombudsman`s role in protecting human rights and freedoms.

The conference culminated with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation between the Ombudsmen of Azerbaijan and Turkey and Azerbaijan and Russia's Moscow region.

