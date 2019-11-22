2 die as truck overturns from bridge in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traffic accident resulting in casualties has occurred in Baku, APA reports.

The accident was recorded near the Khojasan settlement of the Binagadi district of the capital city. The truck of the Shacman brand has fallen from the bridge and has rolled over. As a result of the accident, two persons being in the truck died.

Driver, Khazar Ingilab Yusifli and his passenger died at the event scene. The report says that as a result of the accident the contact network and sidelines were completely destroyed in both directions of the railway track and were closed for trains’ traffic. The work is being conducted for the rehabilitation of trains’ traffic. And the occurred accident is being investigated by relevant authorities.

News.Az

