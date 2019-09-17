2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in Bitlis province, the interior ministry said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the rural area of the eastern province as part of domestic security operations, said the ministry said.

Local gendarmerie and police forces carried out the air-backed operation.

Operations are ongoing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered, killed or were captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

News.Az