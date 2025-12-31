2 skiers rescued from avalanche in west Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two skiers were rescued after being buried by an avalanche on Wednesday afternoon in Kitzbuehel, in Austria's alpine state of Tyrol, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The avalanche was likely triggered by the skiers themselves when three of them entered a closed area and headed toward a snow depot, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA), citing local authorities. Snow stored at the site broke loose, sweeping two of the skiers down the mountainside into a forest below.

The third skier immediately alerted emergency services, and the two buried skiers were rescued within less than an hour, the Tyrol control center said.

According to the third skier, both victims were able to breathe freely while trapped under the snow. One skier sustained minor injuries, while the other was more seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

