20% more cargo transported along North-South transport corridor than last year, Azerbaijani president says

About 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Azerbaijan-Russia turnover grew in the first six months, said President Aliyev. “This is very important because last year we had a drop of more than 10 percent. We are also actively building up cooperation in transport and transit relations.”

“I am told that about 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year. So the corridor is already working in large volumes, one might say,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

President Aliyev thanked his Russian counterpart for help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have already received more than 200,000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, and deliveries are still pending. I know that there are a lot of applicants, because this vaccine has proven effective. Of course, it is also very difficult to provide it to everyone, but as friends and partners, I want to once again express my gratitude that we are in the forefront among recipients of the vaccine,” he said.

News.Az