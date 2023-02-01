20 more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass freely along Lachin-Khankendi road
Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.
The peaceful protesters on Wednesday ensured the free movement of a passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers from Khankendi towards Lachin, as well as 18 supply trucks and a passenger car towards Khankendi.
This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.
The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 52nd straight day.