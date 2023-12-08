20,000 voters to cast ballots in upcoming presidential election in liberated Azerbaijani territories for first time

Polling stations will be set up in the liberated Azerbaijani territories for the upcoming early presidential election, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We'll pay special attention to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. For the first time, 20,000 voters will cast their ballots in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and this event will go down in history,” he added.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order to hold an early presidential election in the country. The President ordered the Central Election Commission to ensure the conduct of the snap election on February 7, 2024.

News.Az