24th ECO Summit being held in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 24th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is being held on Saturday in Antalya, Turkey, APA reports.

A large delegation led by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov represent Azerbaijan.

The meeting has started with a film about the activities of the ECO. Then reports of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Khusrav Noziri and the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Hadi Soleimanpour have been heard.

The chairmanship of the organization has passed from Tajikistan to Turkey.

After the national anthem of Turkey, the 24th meeting of the Council of Ministers has been chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Note that the Economic Cooperation Organization was founded in Tehran in 1985 in order to strengthen economic, technical and cultural cooperation among Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan. Currently, the organization has nine members including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. Being a full member of ECO since 1992, Azerbaijan is one of the most active countries of the organization.

News.Az

News.Az