27 more families relocated to Zabukh village of Lachin district get house keys

27 more families (95 people) relocated to the village of Zabukh of the Lachin district under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.az reports.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, MP Mahir Abbaszada and other officials.

A total of 203 families (783 people) have been resettled in the village so far.

News.Az