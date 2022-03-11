2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicks off in Turkiye

2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicks off in Turkiye

2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicks off in Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second edition of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy” kicked off on Friday in Turkiye, News.Az reports.

Politicians, diplomats, opinion makers, and academics from around the world have gathered in Turkiye to discuss the most urgent global issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will make opening speeches at the event.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are also among the participants of the forum.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov are also present at ADF.

The forum will feature panel discussions on various topics.

News.Az