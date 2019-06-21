2nd European Games to start in Minsk today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd European Games will kick off in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on June 21. The games will feature some 4,000 of the continent's best athletes from 50 countries.

A spectacular will feature several artistic blocks, each highlighting a particular theme: traditions and legends, medieval Belarus, the country's prominent writers. Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko and Kazakh pop singer Dimash Kudaibergen will perform at the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 82 athletes at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

Baku successfully hosted the 1st European Games on June 12-28. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe represented their nations in Baku. The Azerbaijani capital was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

News.Az

News.Az