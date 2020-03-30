3 die in Armenia of COVID and 482 infected

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 482, news.am reports.

And 2,216 tests have been carried out with negative results. Thirty people recovered, and three patients died, health ministry's spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan wrote on Facebook

According to the health minister Arsen Torosyan, there are currently 14 patients in critical and one patient in a very critical state.

PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, touched on two recent deaths from COVID-19. "Both patients had very serious chronic diseases," he said.

In the meantime, another Armenian serviceman was diagnosed with coronavirus, defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook. According to her, the six total confirmed cases in Armenia’s army are correlated with the first case.

News.Az

News.Az