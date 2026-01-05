3 killed, about 12 injured in bus crash in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people were killed and around a dozen others injured after a passenger bus crashed into a tree in India’s western state of Rajasthan late Sunday night, local police said.

According to police, the bus was reportedly traveling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Passengers told us that the driver was driving fast and was distracted while mixing chewing material in his hands. He lost control of the steering, causing the bus to hit a roadside tree and overturn,” a police official said.

The injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Authorities said all injured individuals are in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

