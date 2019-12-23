30.57% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17.00 - UPDATED

30.57% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17.00 - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 17.00, the voter turnout in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections stood at 30.57%, announced Chief of the “Seckiler” Information Center of the Central Election

As many as 1,520,133 people have already cast their ballots in the elections, according to Orujov.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

As of 12.00, the voter turnout in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections stood at 18.07%, announced Chief of the “Seckiler” Information Center of the Central Election Commission Secretariat Farid Orujov.

As many as 898,542 people have already cast their ballots in the elections, according to Orujov.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

11:05

As of 10.00, the voter turnout in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections totaled 8.51%, announced the Central Election Commission’s Information Center.

As many as 423,361 people cast their ballots.

Voting got underway in 5,049 polling stations in 118 constituencies. In 7 constituencies the elections are not held because they are located in the territories occupied by Armenia.

The number of eligible voters is 4,972,356. A total of 5,020,287 ballots were distributed among the polling stations.

News.Az

News.Az