Yandex metrika counter

37 Azerbaijani citizens on board crashed plane- LIST

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
37 Azerbaijani citizens on board crashed plane- LIST
Azal

As reported a passenger plane has crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau, a fire has broken out at the crash site, News.az reports.

The passenger plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines. 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane.

Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry said in a statement that according to preliminary data, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.
News about - 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board crashed plane- LIST

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      