37 Azerbaijani citizens on board crashed plane- LIST

37 Azerbaijani citizens on board crashed plane
- Azerbaijan
Azal
As reported a passenger plane has crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau, a fire has broken out at the crash site, News.az reports.
The passenger plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines. 62 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane.
Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry said in a statement that according to preliminary data, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.
