4-magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye

4-magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye
A 4-magnitude earthquake rocked the Sindirgi district in Türkiye’s western Balikesir province on Monday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 6 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The quake was felt across several neighboring provinces.


