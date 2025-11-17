4-magnitude earthquake strikes western Türkiye
Photo: Shutterstock
A 4-magnitude earthquake rocked the Sindirgi district in Türkiye’s western Balikesir province on Monday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The tremor occurred at a depth of 6 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
The quake was felt across several neighboring provinces.