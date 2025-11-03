Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts western Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Sindirgi district in western Türkiye's Balikesir province on Monday, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor occurred at a depth of 11.02 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The earthquake was felt strongly across Balıkesir and neighboring provinces, including Bursa, Manisa, Kütahya, and Çanakkale.

The tremor caused brief panic among residents, particularly in Bursa, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

